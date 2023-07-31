Super Falcons become the first-ever African team not to beaten in group stage of the WWC.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a spot in the Round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after playing a goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland at the Suncorp Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Following the result against the Republic of Ireland on Monday afternoon, the Nigerian Super Falcons became the first African nation ever not to taste defeat in the group stages of a FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, gathering a total of 5 points from 3 matches which included a win against the Co-host nation Australia and a draw with Canada and Ireland to advance into the knockout stages of the competition.

Going into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament in July, the Nigerian Super Falcons were the lowest ranked team in Group B at Number 40.

Canada were ranked 7, the Co-host nation, Australia were ranked 10th while Republic of Ireland were ranked 22nd.

The Nigerian Super Falcons made it out of the group, unbeaten with two clean sheets.

