Super Eagles star Leon Balogun sends a farewell message to his former club

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Leon Aderemi Balogun has reacted after being released by his English club-side Queens Park Rangers football club, after just a season at the club.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion football club star joined Queens Park Rangers football club on a free transfer from Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Rangers football club in the last summer transfer window, but he struggled with series of injuries throughout his time at the club.

Leon Aderemi Balogun made just 16 appearances for Queens Park Rangers football club in the English Championship last season, and he scored a goal for the club.

Queens Park Rangers football club struggled in the English Championship last season, as they finished at the 20th spot of the League table, and they narrowly escaped relegation to the English League one.

Queens Park Rangers football club have been planning towards reforming their team ahead of the new season, and they have decided to release some of their players.

Reacting after being released by Queens Park Rangers football club of England, Super Eagles of Nigeria star Leon Aderemi Balogun posted on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning that;

“Thank you to everyone at Queens Park Rangers football club the staff, the players and you the supporters.

Despite everything that has happened throughout this very difficult season, I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club. I’m wishing you nothing but the best for the future you Rsss.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

