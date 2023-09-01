Super Eagles assistant captain, William Troost Ekong inspires his team to a 4-0 victory in UEFA ECLQ

Super Eagles of Nigeria assistant captain William Troost Ekong was exceptional for PAOK football club on Thursday night, as he guided them to a remarkable 4-0 victory over Hearts football club of Scotland in the return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The former Watford football club star was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to perform excellently again, as he guided them to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

William Troost Ekong started in PAOK football club’s defence line and he was able to help his team’s goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in their entertaining encounter.

PAOK football club took the lead through Brazilian star Taison in the 16th minute, and Brandon Thomas doubled the lead in the 23rd minute to end the first half 2-0.

Giannis Konstantelias made it 3-0 in the 57th minute, before Taison scored his second goal of the game in the 71st minute through a fine teamwork from Brandon Thomas and Super Eagles star William Troost Ekong to end the match 4-0.

William Troost Ekong was exceptional for PAOK football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next League game.

The victory over Hearts football club has now taken PAOK football club to the group stage of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa Conference League.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

