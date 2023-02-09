Summon INEC And Check Their Register Now, You Will Not Even See Peter Obi’s Name – Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has come out to state that Peter Obi joined Labour Party after the list of registered members had been submitted to INEC.

According to Mr. Bwala who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, if INEC’s register is checked today, Peter Obi’s name will not be found because he wasn’t in the list of registered Labour Party members and that makes him an independent candidate running for the presidency. In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“The reason why I don’t bother much about Peter Obi is that he is running as an independent candidate. He is not a member of Labour Party. Let me tell you what I mean by that, you have a limited time within which political parties submit the list of registered members, by the time Peter Obi had joined Labour Party, the list of registered members of Labour Party had already been submitted to INEC.”

“He joined Labour Party after INEC had collected the list of Labour Party’s electoral candidates. If you got to INEC now, you summon them and ask for the register, Peter Obi’s name is not there.”

