During this summer’s Saudi Pro League transfer window, Neymar Junior completed an €80 million move to Al-Hilal, becoming the most expensive signing. The 31-year-old Brazilian winger left PSG by mutual agreement. Rumors of Neymar returning to Barcelona faded as the new head coach, Xavi, showed no interest in the reunion.

Chelsea stood out with a £115 million deal for Moises Caicedo, marking the most expensive summer signing and a record British transfer. However, Caicedo’s debut performance was disappointing. Arsenal spent £105 million to acquire Declan Rice from West Ham United. Rice excelled under Mikel Arteta’s coaching, establishing himself as a world-class midfielder.

The expensive signings lineup includes Neymar, Kane, and Kai Havertz in the front, a midfield trio of Bellingham, Rice, and Caicedo, while the defense features Hernandez, Gvardiol, Kim Min-Jae, and Pedro Porro. Andre Onana is the priciest goalkeeper acquisition. This summer’s Saudi Pro League transfers showcased high-stakes football moves.

GEDupdates (

)