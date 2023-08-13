” suming Today The Court Calls For a Rerun, Who Takes Over The Government?” – Chief Edet Nkupbre

A recent report from the Punch online newspaper highlighted an interesting perspective shared by Chief Edet Nkupbre, a former national chairman of the PDP in the south-south region.

In an interview with a Punch correspondent, Chief Edet posed a thought-provoking question: What would happen if the court were to call for a rerun of the election today? Who would assume control of the government in such a scenario?

During the conversation, Chief Edet was asked to express his opinion on whether it is appropriate for the President and elected governors to be sworn in before the court addresses any legal challenges to their election. He responded by saying that when an election is concluded and a winner is declared, any subsequent legal disputes are integral to the overall election process. Thus, he questioned why these matters aren’t resolved before the inauguration.

Chief Edet conveyed his long-standing belief that the Constitution should be revised to address this crucial matter. He used the example of President Tinubu’s actions and his support for Godswill Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President to illustrate his point. He anticipated potential complications if another individual were to be elected as President today, given the actions that have already taken place. Chief Edet then raised the important inquiry:

“Assuming today the court calls for a rerun, who takes over the government?” He said it is the senate president that will take over, which will not be fair to other parties.

What’s your take or opinion on this? Please feel free to drop your comments in the comment section below.

Chibabyval (

)