Sum of N400bn Will Be Spent For National Census, That’s N10.8bn Per State Including FCT – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to react as Federal Government says the 2023 census will cost N400 billion.

It was reported that the National Population Commission, NPC, on Monday revealed that about 1.5 million Nigerians would be empowered as the country prepares for the 2023 population and housing census.

The commission also added that the sum of N100bn has so far been expended in preparing for the exercise, and over N400 billion will still be spent in the exercise which is billed to commence after the general elections

While reacting to this report, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, saying the sum of N400 billion will be spent on the 2023 National Census.

Shehu Sani added by saying that was N10.8 billion per state in the country. Shehu concluded his statement by telling the commission ‘well done’.

“The Sum of N400 billion will be spent for the National Census. That is N10.8 Billion per state including the FCT. Well done Census people.”

