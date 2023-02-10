This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sultan Of Sokoto Replies Buhari, Tinubu During Visit

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, prayed to God to choose the best qualified leader to address the country’s numerous issues.

This was said by the renowned monarch on Thursday, when he welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, and other leaders of the ruling party to his palace. Abubakar stated that, as a traditional ruler, he cannot overtly take sides in the political fight, but he will continue to receive all those who want the throne’s favour and pray to God for the best president who will lift Nigeria to greater heights.

The monarch informed Buhari that many others had come before him for the same cause and that many more would follow, adding that he would continue to pray for the nation. He voiced anger for those who are accustomed to verbally insulting and cursing leaders because, in their opinion, they are not performing to their liking. He stated that cursing leaders is tantamount to cursing the nation and the system, and that such individuals simply serve to complicate issues for the nation.

“We shall continue praying for our country. We shall continue to pray and campaign for free and peaceful elections in our homeland. “If you pray for leaders, God may intervene to improve their performance for the good of all.” However, if you curse them, God may punish you by making them weak and confused, as well as for the suffering of the people. We are all affected by the remarks we make about our leaders.

“Peace, security, stability, and the growth of the country are our primary concerns. We do not overtly support any candidate because we believe that God already knows who our prayed-for leader will be.” He reassured President Buhari that the Caliphate was behind him in his efforts to secure free and fair elections, and he said that he had always prayed to God to assist him achieve more for the country before he leaves office.

