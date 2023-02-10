This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sultan Of Sokoto Reacts After Tinubu Told Him To Endorse Him Because He Came With Buhari

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA), Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has reacted to the statement of the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to endorse him

It would be recalled that The former governor of Lagos state and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday stormed Sokoto state in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February

The campaign came following a series of campaigns that the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate and his team have held in several regions across the nation

However, after the former governor of Lagos state and his entourage landed in Sokoto state, they headed to the palace of the sultan of Sokoto to seek blessing and endorsement

In a viral video that was shared online, the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant could be heard telling the sultan not to reject him because he came with president Muhammadu Buhari

In the viral video, he said ” Rankaidade, we want to win the election, and since that is what we come for to seek your blessings and your Endorsement. This is something you cannot reject because the president and commander in chief of armed forces, president Muhammadu Buhari is seated beside you. So, how can he be here and you will reject me “

Reacting to Tinubu’s statement, the Sultan declined to endorse him. Stating his reason, he explained that as a traditional ruler, he cannot openly take sides in political contests. Furthermore, the Sultan said the best thing he will do is to pray to God to give Nigeria the best leader

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

#Sultan #Sokoto #Reacts #Tinubu #Told #Endorse #BuhariSultan Of Sokoto Reacts After Tinubu Told Him To Endorse Him Because He Came With Buhari Publish on 2023-02-10 09:59:07