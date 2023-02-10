Sultan Of Sokoto Reacts After Tinubu Asked Him To Endorse Him For 2023 Presidential Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, has said that several presidential candidates have come to meet him for his blessings and endorsement ahead of the forthcoming election, and that more will still come. He said that being a custodian of culture, he is apolitical because he is a father to everyone. He said this in reaction to the request from the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, that he should endorse him for the forthcoming presidential election.

During his visit to Sokoto for his presidential campaign rally, Tinubu had made a stop at the Sultan of Sokoto’s palace, where he asked the monarch for his blessings ahead of the election.

Tinubu, who was there with President Muhammadu Buhari, told the monarch – “We want to win election. And since that is what we came for, we seek your blessing and endorsement. It is something you cannot reject. I request because the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces is on the seat. How can he be here and you reject? Thank you very much. May God bless you.”

In the report which was made by Arise , the Sultan said – “We will continue to pray for our nation. We cannot be tired of praying and will continue to advocate for peaceful and free elections in our fatherland.”

The monarch also assured President Buhari that the caliphate was in support of him in his efforts to ensure a free and fair election.

