Sultan Of Sokoto Reacts After Peter Obi Claimed They Have Known Each Other For Over 40 Years

On Wednesday, while on a campaign visit to Sokoto, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed visited the palace of the sultan of Sokoto for mentorship and blessing

However, while speaking at the palace, Peter obi referred to how the sultan has known him for over 40yrs and why he is the only person in the palace that knows him more

He said ” Your Eminence, if there is anyone that knows me the most in this room it is you. We have known each other for over 40yrs “

Reacting to his claim, the sultan of Sokoto confirmed Peter obi’s statement to be true. In his words, he said

“As Peter has rightly Said, he was correct, we have known each other for a very long time but he didn’t tell you that he was a very small boy then “

At this point, everyone at the palace laughed

He continues” like he rightly said, he used to come to my house in Nsukka then. We are like brothers and God doesn’t make mistakes. I was going to Dutse but when he told me he was coming to my place in Sokoto. I had to wait and receive him, accommodate him, and feed him “

Everyone laughed again

He continues again ” Why did I feed him, it is because we have known each other for a very long time and he is my brother “

