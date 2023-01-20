This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sultan of Sokoto Opens up on Alleged Endorsement of Peter Obi For 2023 Presidency

Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has dissociated himself from the purported endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others.

According to The Vanguard reports, the Islamic leader said he would not be dragged into politics while sending caution to spreaders of the falsehood of his purported endorsement of a presidential candidate to desist from such.

Bashir Adefaka, the media team of the Sultan disclosed the position of the traditional and religious leader in a statement on Thursday, December 19.

Bashir said the statement on social media, which is titled, ‘Breaking: Sultan of Sokoto writes’, is nothing but false.

The Sultan reminded Nigerians that this is not the first time such a statement would be in circulating in order for politicians to use the influence of religious leaders.

The media team statement reads in part: “Unfortunately for these pitiable political campaigners, Sultan of Sokoto is…. strictly speaking – a traditional ruler and leader of Muslims of Africa’s most populous country. Moreso, as a retired Army General, his discipline, commitment and unalloyed loyalty to Nigeria is non-negotiable.”

Bashir added that such an irresponsible writeup would not have come from the Sultan and that Nigerians should disregard it.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto has told Nigerians to vote for leaders with reputable character in the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar made the call on Thursday while addressing participants at the 29th regular meeting of the National Council on Water Resources (NCWR) in Sokoto.

The religious leader said as the general elections were approaching Nigerians needed to use their votes wisely.

“Nigerians need to think and rethink of who they are casting their votes to.

“We should not consider the religious or ethnic backgrounds of any body we are voting for but Nigeria first.

“Our country should be our priority above any thing and not voting any person who may worsen our present challenges,” he warned.

Abubakar added that for Nigeria to progress as a nation, Nigerians needed to put ethnicity aside and face the reality.

