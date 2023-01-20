This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sultan of Sokoto Informs CBN on What to do as New Naira Notes May Appear As A Fake Currency

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to raise awareness of the new naira notes, the Daily Post reports.

The first class traditional leader also urged the Central Bank to consider extending the deadline for phasing out the old naira notes.

At a reception at the palace on Thursday, the sultan said the CBN Comptroller and Auditor General for Sokoto State, Dahiru Usman, and some central bank officials told him that many people in the rural areas may still reject the new naira notes as they are not aware that they are counterfeit currency.

The monarch questioned the 31 January date set by the Central Bank and said many people, especially rural residents, are unable to transfer large sums of money from their villages to urban banks for fear of being robbed or kidnapped en route.

He also criticised the CBN for not including traditional leaders in its plans to educate (rural) residents about the new naira notes, stating that traditional methods may not reach the lowest strata.

Sultan Abubakar also expressed concern about the impact of the new withdrawal restrictions on businesses in the country.

Earlier, the two supervisors told the Sultan that they had come to the palace to report on the redesigned naira notes and electronic banking and to seek his advice.

He promised to pass on the Sultan’s views to headquarters.

Content created and supplied by: Iamzeeboi (via 50minds

News )

#Sultan #Sokoto #Informs #CBN #Naira #Notes #Fake #CurrencySultan of Sokoto Informs CBN on What to do as New Naira Notes May Appear As A Fake Currency Publish on 2023-01-20 08:15:15