Sultan of Sokoto Breaks Silence Over Scarcity of Naira Notes, Sends Direct Warning To Buhari, CBN

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has lamented the protracted crisis over the naira redesign, saying it had caused hunger and anger in Nigeria.

According to The Punch reports, the President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the problem to prevent an uprising.

Abubakar said this in Abuja at a two-day conference by the Kano State government on livestock reforms and mitigation of associated conflicts on Monday, February 13 2023.

The Sultan of Sokoto said there was increasing tension caused by the CBN monetary policy, adding that urgent steps should be taken to stem the crisis.

The monarch said, “Let’s keep politics aside. The issues of development, especially for the common man, (should be prioritized). These people that God Almighty gave leadership over, one day, God forbid, will rise (against us)”.

The raging controversy over the implementation of the new currency redesign policy has not subsided.

Last Friday, the Council of State had backed the new currency redesign policy but advised the CBN to ensure the availability of naira notes to douse tension and ameliorate the suffering of citizens across the country.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, governors Darius Ishaku of Taraba State and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, as well as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Femi Adesina, had briefed State House reporters on the key issues after the Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Ishaku had said the CBN governor was advised to make new naira notes available or re-circulate old ones to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

He, however, added that the president would take a final decision, having received advice from members of the Council of State.

It was learnt that the president did not announce any major decision again after the meeting on Friday following the expiration of the deadline given to stop the usage of old notes because of the pending suits before the Supreme Court.

Adesina, while reacting to a question on the deadline set for the policy, said, “The deadline is a judicial matter.”

Malami, however, gave assurance that President Buhari would be guided by the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He added that though the matter is in court, both parties were still open to an amicable resolution.

