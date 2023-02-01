This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sultan, Atiku, Shettima in Dutse as emir is laid to rest

The remains of the Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammadu-Sanusi, were on Wednesday laid to rest in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The ceremony was completed at Kargo public cemetery after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Dutse Central Mosque, Abubakar Sani, at the Eid prayer ground.

The funeral ceremony was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kashim Shettima.

Garba Shehu, a media advisor to President Muhammadu buhari, led the presidential delegation.

The late emir was one of Jigawa State’s top five emirs. As the Emir of Dutse, he sat on the stool for 28 years.

He took the throne in place of his deceased father, Muhammadu Sanusi Dan Bello, who ruled from 1983 until 1995.

He leaves behind two wives, 13 children, and a large number of grandchildren.

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo, the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, the former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, and the former governors of Jigawa and Bauchi, Sule Lamido and Muhammad Abubakar, all attended the burial prayers.

All of the first-class Emirs of Kano and Jigawa, as well as the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Fika, and others, were present.

