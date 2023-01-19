Sultan advises Nigerians on who to vote for in 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has told Nigerians to vote for leaders with reputable character in the 2023 general elections.

In his remarks to attendees at the 29th regular meeting of the National Council on Water Resources (NCWR) in Sokoto on Thursday, Abubakar made the call.

The Sultan advised Nigerians to exercise caution when casting their ballots as the country’s general elections drew near.

“Nigerians need to consider and reconsider who they are voting for.

“We should vote for Nigeria first and not take into account the religious or ethnic backgrounds of any candidates. According to Vanguard.

He advised against electing anyone who might make our current problems worse. “Our country should be our priority above all else,” he said.

Abubakar continued by saying that Nigerians needed to put their ethnic differences aside and accept reality in order for the country to advance.

The Sultan declared, “Our nation has much superior security than many other nations in the world.

So that we can overcome our problems, we should continue to pray for and show our appreciation for our nation and its leaders.

Abubakar was grateful that Sokoto State was chosen as the location for the council meeting by the Federal Government, the Minister of Water Resources, and ministry staff. (NAN)

