Suleman: How Will You Be Caught Inside Exam Hall With Ballot Box Papers And You Say It’s The Devil?

General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, recently caution people who blame the devil for every misfortune.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man told his congregation the danger of blame game. That is blaming others for every misfortune instead of taking responsibility of it. He made a statement saying that “You are not a confirm failure until you still have who to blame”. He said that some people caught with ballot box papers inside an exam Hall will still say that it was devil. That means someone caught red handed in the act of malpractice will say it’s devil’s work.

Also, The clergy man narrated how Jesus met a lame man by the pool and asked him will thou be made whole and the man says that he has nobody to push him inside the pool when the angel comes. The clergy man then disclosed that him blaming others might be the reason he has not gotten his miracle.

Moral lesson, never blame people instead take responsibility.

