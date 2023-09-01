Sugar-Free Foods You Should Eat Regularly If You Are Diabetic To Stay Healthy

Diabetes is a condition that happens when your blood sugar (glucose) is too high. It develops when your pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin or any at all, or when your body isn’t responding to the effects of insulin properly. Diabetes affects people of all ages. Most forms of diabetes are chronic (lifelong), and all forms are manageable with medications and/or lifestyle changes.

Glucose (sugar) mainly comes from carbohydrates in your food and drinks. It’s your body’s go-to source of energy. Your blood carries glucose to all your body’s cells to use for energy.

Diet can play an essential role in managing diabetes. Certain foods, such as non-starchy vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats may help stabilize insulin and blood sugar levels.

Here are some sugar-free foods that you can include in your regular diet to promote a healthy lifestyle:

1. Leafy Greens: Vegetables like spinach, kale, lettuce, and Swiss chard are low in sugar and rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They provide essential nutrients while keeping your sugar intake low.

2. Lean Protein: Foods such as chicken breast, turkey, fish, tofu, and legumes are excellent sources of protein without added sugars. Protein is essential for muscle growth, repair, and overall health.

3. Eggs: According to Healthline, Eggs are a nutritious and versatile food that contains no sugar. They are packed with high-quality protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Incorporate eggs into your diet as boiled eggs, omelets, or scrambled eggs.

4. Plain Greek Yogurt: Opt for plain Greek yogurt, as it contains no added sugars. Greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein, calcium, and probiotics. You can add fresh fruits or nuts to enhance the flavor.

5. Healthy Fats: Foods like avocados, nuts, and seeds are rich in healthy fats, which are important for brain function, hormone production, and overall health. They provide satiety without adding sugar to your diet.

6. Berries: While fruits contain natural sugars, berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are relatively low in sugar and high in fiber and antioxidants. They can satisfy your sweet tooth without adding excessive sugar to your diet.

7. Cacao: Cacao is a bean-like seed. Grinding these seeds produces a powder that is bitter and full of nutrients. Manufacturers use it to create chocolate.

Cacao contains flavonoids, which may help regulate blood sugar levels. A 2017 review points to the findings of several small studies, which suggest that cacao may help insulin resistance and slow the progression of type 2 diabetes.

8. Green tea: Green tea contains antioxidants that may enhance insulin sensitivity and help regulate blood sugar levels. It can be consumed as a hot or cold beverage

Remember, these foods should be part of a balanced diet, along with regular physical activity and proper medical guidance.

