Subsidy: Whether You Vote For The APC Or The Labour Party, It Does Not Matter Now- Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi’s remarks shed light on the government’s alleged lack of transparency in the subsidy program and the far-reaching consequences of recent policies on the lives of Nigerians. He underscored the urgency of addressing these issues collectively, emphasizing that political divisions become inconsequential when faced with the common struggles arising from inflated market prices and worsening living conditions.

Dele Farotimi, formerly associated with the Obidatti Campaign Council, has asserted that the government deliberately concealed the fraudulent nature of the subsidy program before abruptly discontinuing it. During an interview on Arise TV, he expressed serious concerns regarding the detrimental impact of recent policy decisions on the lives of Nigerian citizens. Farotimi strongly emphasized that the consequences of inflated market prices are affecting people from all political affiliations, irrespective of their voting choices in the previous election.

According to him, the failure of the government and the brazen audacity of those involved in the subsidy program’s embezzlement are evident at all levels of governance. Despite the gravity of the situation, he lamented the lack of discussion surrounding this issue. Farotimi criticized the callousness of those in power, accusing them of worsening poverty and further marginalizing the already vulnerable population. He pointed out that the detrimental effects of these policies cut across party lines, as every citizen is equally impacted when they all have to deal with the same soaring market prices, regardless of their political affiliations.

In a passionate plea, Farotimi urged for a unified approach in addressing these challenges. He stressed that regardless of one’s political leanings, whether aligned with the APC or the Labour Party, the impact of these policies is pervasive, and it is crucial for everyone to recognize the gravity of the situation. By highlighting the shared experiences of ordinary citizens grappling with the consequences of these policies, he called for a collective response from all Nigerians to demand accountability and change.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 05:00



