Subsidy: Tinubu Has Thrown More Nigerians Into Poverty – Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, a presidential candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2023, has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy.

He bemoaned the fact that more Nigerians had fallen into poverty as a result of the decision in the past two months and forewarned President Tinubu and his handlers that the administration would fail miserably unless they reconsider and have a backup plan.

“I believe that there is still time for the administration, starting with President Tinubu and the rest, to reconsider and come up with a backup plan because I have a strong suspicion that if they continue in their current course, they would fail miserably. I say this with the utmost responsibility. Not because they despise people, but rather because they are using outdated strategies”.

Adebayo also called out individuals who opposed the withdrawal of fuel subsidies first but then changed their minds after hearing about the uproar, calling them hypocrites.

He argued that those who initially supported the subsidy removal but later changed their minds and started criticizing it because it backfired are being hypocritical. He noted that some of them who opposed the subsidy removal from the start shouldn’t be labeled as hypocrites when they start criticizing it.

The administration seems to be ignorant of what is known as monetary neutrality. Giving you money won’t make more service providers available to you if you don’t have access to food, transportation, or healthcare. It won’t raise the price of actual things on the market. It will waste money since it won’t be used wisely, which is what will happen. Since the end consumers lack the commodities to pursue with the money when it reaches them, it is useless to them in practical sense. In the end, it might lead to a little inflation,” he said.

Source: Daily Trust

