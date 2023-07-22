Subsidy: This is not what we expect from a President who is coming from the South-West – Gani Adams

Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, has expressed disappointment in the current economic challenges faced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy. He stated that Nigerians are shocked by the level of hardship experienced under President Bola Tinubu, who hails from the South-West region of the country.

In a report published by Punch papers and conveyed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams pointed out that the removal of fuel subsidy resulted in a significant increase in fuel prices, causing great hardship for citizens. The price of fuel rose from N187 to N500 per litre, and further increased to N617 per litre.

Adams acknowledged that no responsible government would be pleased to see its citizens suffering and called on the President to find effective solutions to address the problems faced by Nigerians during these challenging times.

