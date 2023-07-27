Subsidy: They Said They Want To Share N8,000 To 12 Million Families For A Period Of Six Months- Alex Omotehinse

Comrade Alex Omotehinse, the President of the Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHRS), criticized President Bola Tinubu’s policies in a recent interview, emphasizing the necessity for a government committed to combating corruption in order to drive Nigeria forward.

He expressed deep concern over the government’s lack of action in addressing the issue of subsidy money diversion, which was publicly acknowledged but seemingly left unaddressed. This inaction, according to Omotehinse, reflects poorly on the collective integrity of the nation, as it suggests that the government is incapable or unwilling to tackle corruption effectively.

In his own words

“It is disheartening that the government would shamelessly announce to the public that people are diverting subsidy money and nothing has been done about it. It’s a slap on our collective integrity that our government is telling us that they are not capable of fighting this. To cushion the effect of the subsidy, they said they want to share N8,000 to 12 million families for a period of six months. We all know that N8,000 cannot cater for even a baby for one month. It shows that they still dare Nigerians that there is nothing we can do. If the government had told us that the essence of removing subsidies is to put our refineries in place, people like us would have backed the removal. But by saying that you want to remove subsidy and give palliatives to some people, to who? You will realise that if they do this, it’s another way of encouraging corruption. Part of the disappointment I am having in this government is that the President cannot fight corruption.”

One particular policy that drew sharp criticism from Comrade Omotehinse was the government’s decision to provide N8,000 to 12 million families over a six-month period as a means to offset the impact of the subsidy. He argued that this amount is woefully inadequate, even for a baby’s needs for just one month, and accused the government of underestimating the challenges faced by the Nigerian people. By offering such a minimal sum, he contended that the government appears to be disregarding the plight of its citizens and undermining the potential for progress.

In light of these issues, Comrade Omotehinse asserted that the government’s actions indicate a lack of faith in the Nigerian people, as if they are being dared to take no action in response. He emphasized the importance of a government that demonstrates its commitment to fighting corruption and addressing socio-economic challenges with sincerity and substantial measures, rather than making promises that fall short of meeting the needs of the populace.

SOURCE: INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPER

