SUBSIDY: Strike Looms As NLC Rejects Tinubu’s Committee| Govt Officials Stab Man To Death

Organized Labour rejects Gbajabiamila led Committee, says the Panel not capable

THE organized Labour has vehemently rejected President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila to negotiate with them over the effect of subsidy removal.

According to the Organized Labour, it became imperative to reject against the backdrop that the Panel is not capable to resolve the issue.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) was led by their presidents, Comrades Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, respectively.

Speaking Tuesday after their meeting with the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the leadership of the Senate, the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero noted that the wage award committee set up by President Tinubu is yet to sit two months after the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

Ajaero said, ” Part of our challenge is the issue of the committee put in place, the committee seem not to be capable. As labour, we have done with negotiation and engagement with the government from the time of Ekaette, as SGF, Kingibe, Pius Ayim and Boss Mustapha.

“At no time had the chief of Staff to the president who is very busy been called to negotiate or lead negotiations.

“And that has delayed the issues, even since after our protest, another meeting has not reconvened, although the president promised that he will restructure the mechanism of engagement with the government to help things to be treated fast.

“We had agreed on wage award, and up till this moment the committee on wage award is yet to sit.”

Source: Vanguard

Officials Of Enugu Revenue Collection Agency Stab Truck Driver To Death Over N2,000 Levy Imposed For Arguing With Them

Officials of the revenue agency of the Enugu State government have reportedly stabbed a truck driver to death at Ugwuoba along Enugu–Onitsha highway.

SaharaReporters gathered that trouble started when the officials – who levy a tax on farm produce and livestock – stopped a driver said to be carrying foodstuffs from northern Nigeria at Ugwuoba in the Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

“The government officials asked the driver to bring N3,000. He (the driver) reportedly objected and offered to pay N2,500 which the officials rejected and this led to an argument. He later paid the N3,000 but some of the officials rejected it, insisting that he should pay N5,000 for arguing with them,” a driver, Celestine Okafor, told SaharaReporters.

Okafor said the driver’s refusal to pay an additional N2,000 imposed by the officials for arguing with them led to a fight.

“The officials dragged the driver down from his vehicle and started beating him before one of the revenue collectors stabbed him (the driver) to death.”

SaharaReporters gathered that after the driver died, other truck drivers blocked the Enugu- Onitsha highway for several hours, causing a gridlock.

When SaharaReporters contacted the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, he confirmed the incident.

He, however, noted that the incident did not happen on Tuesday.

Source: Sahara Reporters

President Tinubu appoints 400-level University of Ibadan student as part of the presidential advisory committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms at the Presidential Villa.

The committee comprising tax experts and key private sector stakeholders is saddled with the responsibility of harmonising taxes in the country to boost revenue.

However, one interesting thing that caught the eyes of Nigerians is the inclusion of Miss Orire Agbaje, a 400-level Economics student at the University of Ibadan, in the committee.

Checks by Daily Trust show that Agbaje has a strong interest in tax policy and will be working closely with Taiwo Oyedele, a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), who chairs the committee.

She is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club and holds an Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) qualification.

Agbaje is one of the few talented young Nigerians selected for the 2023 Nigeria Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) Scholars Programme.

In her LinkedIn details, Agbaje described her passion for “crunching digits” as the reason she considered studying accounting and taxation.

“My love for crunching digits made me take up Accounting (ICAN) and further exposed me to Corporate finance and taxation which I’m learning on,” she wrote.

The committee has been mandated by the President to address the challenges faced by Nigeria in the areas of fiscal governance, tax reforms, and growth facilitation.

Source: Daily Trust

