Subsidy removal: Workers bear the brunt as salaries remain static

On May 29, President Bola Tinubu cancelled the fuel subsidy. a move that ultimately caused the price of gasoline to increase from N179 to N182 per litre to N500 per litre. The rippling effects on the cost of living have made workers’ problems worse.

When President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the gasoline subsidy on May 29, during his inaugural speech, no one could have predicted the course of events.

Oil marketers who had been calling for “deregulation” were eagerly awaiting the revelation in order to spike the price of premium motor spirit, or gasoline. The majority of filling stations across the nation promptly closed their gates, covered their fuel tanks, and stopped selling even if they still had old supply in their tanks.

“How will you want us to raise money so we can fill our tanks with new goods? President Tinubu had stated that subsidies were no longer in effect and that if marketers continued to sell goods at their previous pricing, no one would have enough money to place orders for new goods because banks were unable to even lend money to oil marketers. Smaller businesses will now start to fold and get acquired by larger ones, Tunji Oyebanji, a former chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria and managing director/chief executive officer of 11 Plc, told The PUNCH in an interview.

The increase in transportation costs, food prices, and other charges since the price of gasoline reached N500 has angered both the general public and workers.

The Nigerian Labour Congress and other unions around the nation threatened strikes in response to the outrage. Workers argued that removing subsidies without first addressing the failing refineries would be unfair to the general populace.

Oil marketers countered that workers should request palliative remedies rather than fighting to keep the subsidies in place.

According to the NLC, it has suggested a salary award to the Federal Government to lessen the impact of the elimination of subsidies on workers.

He further clarified that there was no minimum salary provision in the agreement between the NLC and the government. He declared, “It must be known clearly that the agreement we made with them is a wage award.

In lieu of waiting for the minimum wage law’s statutory period or its expiration, “we have proposed to them a wage award that can be implemented immediately,” the man stated.

However, workers have continued to complain about excessive living expenses while the NLC and the FG are engaged in discussions about the palliatives’ form.

For instance, since subsidies were removed, transportation costs have increased by nearly 200 percent. The cost of food and other goods has increased dramatically.

“This is the worst thing we’ve gone through in maybe ten years. No pay raise, not even the meager income, is forthcoming. It has never been this difficult to live, thus this is the height of agony. We can no longer eat until we are full. You may probably guess that I work in government and that my spouse owns a small business since we have a family of six. Formerly N500, the bus ticket from Oshodi to Obalende is now N700. Isolo to CMS is now N1200 instead of N800. Berger to Mowe/Ibafo is now N700 instead of N400, while Yaba to Ajah is now N1,500 instead of N700. We currently live a life like that, she remarked.

According to reports, the price of petroleum goods has virtually doubled in Cameroon, the Benin Republic, and Niger since the Nigerian subsidy was eliminated. Cheap Nigerian gasoline was frequently smuggled as far as Sudan, making it challenging for the government of Nigeria to accumulate enough funds to offer services to the populace.

The consequences of the subsidy removal are being lamented by students at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State, among other tertiary institutions.

