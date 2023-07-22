NEWS

Subsidy Removal: “What Would Peter Obi Have Done Differently?” -Daddy Freeze Asks

In a recent Facebook live broadcast held by Daddy Freeze, he discussed the ongoing crisis in the nation following the removal of subsidies.

According to Freeze, he finds it weird that everybody is blaming the current suffering on Tinubu, neglecting the fact that the fuel subsidy was actually removed by the previous government before it was handed over to Tinubu.

He also added that the previous government had 70 billion in budgets for the legislators without budgeting for subsidy, and therefore Tinubu shouldn’t be blamed because there was no allocation for subsidy.

Speaking further, he claimed that even though it is Peter Obi or Atiku who is the current president of the nation, the first three months in office would be almost identical because whatever they want to do is a long-term plan.

Here him: “There was no budget for subsidies, but there was a budget for the legislators. It was not done by Tinubu. So, anyone blaming the current crisis on Tinubu seems a bit worried. So, I am saying, what would Peter Obi have done differently? because I believe that whether it is Atiku, Obi, or Tinubu, at least the first three months in office would be almost identical because whatever they want to do is a long-term plan.”

 What are thoughts on this?

To watch full video, click HERE (Between 0:00 – 1:15)

