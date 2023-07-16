NEWS

Subsidy Removal: Tinubu’s committee meets, promises succour

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read

According to Vanguard, Nasir Idris, chairman of the palliative committee on subsidy reductions and governor of Kebbi state, assured Nigerians that measures would be taken to mitigate the impact of the subsidy reductions.

President Tinubu set up the committee after the subsidy was abolished.

The pledge came during a committee meeting in Abuja on Saturday.

Details of the meeting were shared by Ahmed Idris, the governor’s spokesman.

The meeting was attended by Governors Bala Mohammed from Bauchi, Charles Soludo from Anambra, Uba Sani from Kaduna, and Hyacindu Alia from Benue.

Representatives of organized labor and civil society organizations were also present.

Committee Chair Idris expressed optimism about the committee’s efforts and promised that Nigerians would soon have a reason to smile as the committee worked diligently to allete the current difficulties.

The Governor of Kebbi said: The Committee met and discussed ways to mitigate the impact of the subsidy cuts and very soon Nigerians will benefit.

So rest assured that the committee is up to the task.

All we need is patience, support, and cooperation from all Nigerians so that we can achieve the goals and targets set by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up the committee.

Recall that the federal government and the leadership of the NLC and the TUC agreed on June 19 that all palliative care issues and claims should be resolved within eight weeks.

Johnwilbow (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi’s Petition Strange: Tinubu’s Lawyers Tell PEPC, Navy uncovers massive oil theft in Rivers

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Prosperity For NG Guaranteed Under Tinubu –Oba Alao; Why insecurity, violence are rising – Obi

7 mins ago

N8000 palliative: I thought Tinubu’s government was well prepared from what has been said- Joe Keshi

17 mins ago

Tinubu’s Media Aide Reacts To Reports That Tinubu Nullification As President May Lead To Anarchy

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button