Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Should Stop Trying To Please The West In The Name Of Legitimacy – Iyaobosa

As Nigerians continue to grapple with the harsh economic effects of the soaring cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the country, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Iyaobosa Uwagiaren has urged President Bola Tinubu not to try pleasing the West to detriment of poor citizens of the nation.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Wednesday, July 19, Iyaobosa, who is the Editor of THISDAY paper, argued that the present government is acting in error by listening to the recommendations of Western organizations like the IMF and the World Bank to have petroleum subsidies removed.

Going further, the veteran journalist insisted that government must consider the plight of Nigerians when implementing policies that appear to heap more economic hardships on the people.

He said; “The government should be coming up with programs and policies that will cushion the effect of what we are seeing in Nigeria today. It will be unfortunate for Tinubu to be pleasing the West In the name of trying to look for legitimacy because of the outcome of the election, and at the end of the day, Nigerians will be poorer for it.

We don’t need to please the international community. We don’t need to please the IMF or the World Bank because I know that they are the champions of the removal of fuel subsidy. In an attempt to look in the direction of the West, we should also look at the implication of what we are trying to do, so that Nigeria will not be worse for it.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:09:09).

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

