Subsidy Removal- Taraba Students To Pay 50 Per Cent School Fees- Governor Kefas

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has slashed the school fees by half for university students in order to cushion the current hardship in the caused by the subsidy removal by the present administration.

According to punchng.com, Emmanuel Bello, the Spokesperson to the governor, disclosed this on Wednesday, stating that the decision was made known at the Taraba State University, adding that quality of education remained the priority of the governor.

Kefas had declared a state of emergency on education when he came into office in May this year.

He noted that he is committed to free education at the primary and secondary school levels.

Students of the university expressed joy at the development, saying that the reduction in fees would greatly go a long way to help them in this current situation.

Some parents said the hardship caused by the subsidy removal on fuel has resulted in the payments of varsity fees difficult.

The reduction in tuition fees has given the parents some hope, said Bello.

The governor has structured plans to pay up pensioners and retirees in the state. Prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements have been ordered by Kefas.

Taiyemm (

)