Subsidy Removal: Soyinka & El-Rufai Protested Against PDP In 2012, They Are Quiet Today – Ibrahim

As Nigerians continue to grapple with the rising cost of living occasioned by the soaring prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across the country, prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Abdullahi Ibrahim has accused some prominent Nigerians like Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Professor Wole Soyinka of keeping mum about the recent fuel subsidy removal implemented by the Tinubu administration despite kicking against the same move more than a decade ago.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Wednesday, July 19, Abdullahi, who is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, explained that he was surprised by the silence currently being maintained by persons like the immediate past Kaduna Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and renowned Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka who joined Civil Society Organizations in shutting down the country against Goodluck Jonathan’s proposed subsidy removal in 2012.

He said; “It is sad that we are not even seeing civil society organizations coming out in the manner with which they did in 2012 against the PDP. We are not seeing voices like Wole Soyinka, we are not seeing El-Rufai on the streets, and we haven’t seen Femi Falana coming out to condemn the current government.

Things were not this bad, and it wasn’t even up to 20 percent of what we are going through right now. But these people came all out and paralyzed activities for a whole week in the country until Goodluck Jonathan rescinded his decision and allowed wisdom to prevail. Where are these people today? It has left me wondering if we are not operating double standards.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 7:46).

