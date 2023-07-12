Subsidy Removal: Reactions As Tinubu Says He Is Coming With Palliatives To Put Smiles On Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to wait patiently and have faith in his administration in light of the suffering brought on by the elimination of the gasoline subsidy. He pledged to develop palliatives that will make everyone smile.

President Tinubu acknowledged that the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy is hurting Nigerians, but he promised that the savings would go to all Nigerians.

He also restated his resolve to put Nigeria back on the path to greatness and made a plea to the populace to view the difficult times right now as a type of labour leading up to childbirth.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s greatness and appealed for support after making the promise at a meeting with the Class of 1999 Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the President declared that the fuel subsidy was terminated during his inaugural address on May 29. The following day, the price of gasoline at the pump increased from N195 to nearly N500 per litre.

Source- Vanguard paper

