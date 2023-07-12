NEWS

Subsidy Removal: Reactions As Tinubu Calls For Patience, Promises To Roll Out Palliatives

Following a private meeting of the class of 1999 Governors in the Council Chamber of the Aso Villa in Abuja, the Chairman of the class of 1999 Governors, Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State, delivered the e President’s message. 

Speaking to State House reporters, the former governor said that the subsidy issue was resolved forever and expressed hope that things would soon return to normal. He also underlined the President’s desire to nurture a better nation.

The group’s head emphasized once more that it takes all hands on deck to build a stronger country, especially given that the problems go beyond partisan politics.

The President was congratulated on becoming the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by the former class of 1999 Governors, who are now 26 in number, as they held discussions on issues of national security, unemployment, and electricity aimed at the advancement of the country.

The ex-governors gathered at the State House to show solidarity with Tinubu, who led Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007, and to support his recent policies since taking office as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023. Tinubu served as governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007.

Source: Channels Television

