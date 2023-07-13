Subsidy Removal: Reactions As Reps Demand Upward Review Of Lawmakers’ Salaries, Allowances

According to Vanguard, members of the House of Representatives are demanding an increase in their wages and allowances as a result of the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy and the country’s current economic situation.

According to the Agency of Nigeria, the demand was the result of a discussion between lawmakers on July 11 following an executive session during plenary.

It was learned that member complaints about salary and allowances compelled the House to convene in executive session to defuse tensions.

The members had also sought from the House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, the reason for the delay in payment of their salaries and allowances, which had forced some of them to take out loans.

However, one of the lawmakers who attended the meeting but requested anonymity since he was not allowed to comment on the outcome of the executive session disputed the rumour.

In response to the rumours, the lawmaker stated that they just stated to the speaker that their pay and benefits could no longer keep up with the demands of their job and that a review was essential.

According to the source, their plea was in response to the existing economic realities, which had resulted in hardship and a surge in the price of products and services in the country.

According to the member, the speaker made no promises regarding the revision of their wages and allowances because such a demand could only be fulfilled in the budget following due process.

As expected, this development elicited reactions on Twitter as it was shared by Vanguard on their official handle.

A Twitter user identified as Olusegun said, “The salaries of NASS members should be slashed by 75%. Any increment is detrimental to the welfare of Nigerians and generations yet unborn.”

Konrade said, “How about those in the civil service. A professor who takes on a much heavier workload than the lawmakers takes a joke home as salary. This is unjust.”

Eminent said, “At this juncture in our nation, it is high time the presidency take a bold step, as he has decided on subsidy removal to cut salaries and reduce all meaningless allowances received by all lawmakers by 70%. The country spent so much on recurrent expenditures.”

Screenshots of people’s reactions:

