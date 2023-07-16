Subsidy Removal: Reactions As Imo Government Increases Minimum Wage To N40,000

According to Channels Television, the Imo State Government has increased the minimum wage of workers in the state to N40,000 as part of steps put in place to mitigate the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

On Saturday, Governor Hope Uzodimma told a strategic stakeholders conference in Owerri, Imo State’s capital, that his administration will make a N5 billion soft loan available to farmers to boost production.

The governor went on to list a number of other initiatives that will help Imo residents in a variety of ways.

Hope said, “I’ve been watching with bated breath how our people have fared since the removal of the fuel subsidy was announced. My observations have made me really concerned. It is evident to me that our people, particularly low-income earners, are suffering.

“I understand the pain, which is why I have devised some initiatives that I am implementing to mitigate the impact.

“There will be an immediate increase in the salaries and wages of state employees. The minimum salary is raised to N40,000, with discretionary, consequential adjustments made to other levels.”

As expected, this development elicited reactions on Twitter as it was shared by Channels Television on their official handle.

A Twitter user identified as Ogholaja Patrick said, “Would this permanently solve the problem on the ground? Would there be an increase in revenue to match this increase in cost? This is laudable, but let all enjoy it (traders, professionals, and artisans) and not only civil servants.”

Salim Ishola Freeman said, “That’s impressive.”

Quin Hajjo said, “It’s a good move. Though I can see many people expressing their disappointment in the increment, taking into consideration the economic situation, at least he has done something.

“I hope the FG and other state governments will take a step towards improving the welfare of civil servants.”

Ice-man Sam said, “40k per month!! Isn’t that an astronomical increase?”

Tobias Chidi said, “All these are ridiculous. The minimum wage should be 100,000 naira at this point in time. 40K can’t sustain a person in two weeks. The person needs savings or material things.”

Israel said, “It’s a nice attempt, but considering the rate of inflation in the country right now, 40k can’t get a single person anywhere, let alone those with family. A lot of factors need to be put into consideration when dealing with this minimum wage thing.”

GCGentleOfficial (

)