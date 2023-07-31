Subsidy Removal Protest: FG Has Not Done Enough To Stop Labour From Going On Strike – Peter Esele

Peter Esele, Former President of Trade Union Congress, TUC, has claims that the Federal Government has not done enough to prevent organised labour from going on strike in protest of the elimination of fuel subsidies. Following the termination of fuel subsidy, Labour has advocated for palliatives to help Nigerians cope with the change. After talks with the administration fell down, it vowed to go on strike on Wednesday.

On Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Sunday, Esele stated that the government has done insufficient to satisfy labour’s requests. “I’m not sure why the Federal Government would have allowed labour to issue an ultimatum at this point in time because it will be very difficult for Ajaero to back out; if he backs out, he will be accused of selling out.”

“Another option for the government is to come out and say, ‘This is what we are doing.'” You have just seen one of their requests, which is that the government invest in CNG. “I, too, am concerned about the protest and strike, but the challenge now is that even organised labour will be up against the leadership in order for them to act.” As a result, the Federal Government has not done enough to allow labour to progress this far,” Esele remarked.

On Friday, representatives of organised labour stormed out of a meeting with the Federal Government’s (FG) palliative care team. The meeting was scheduled to be a continuation of their discussions on palliatives to mitigate the effects of the country’s subsidy elimination. The labour team, led by the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, did not speak to press as they left the meeting venue.

Source: Channels

