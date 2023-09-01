NEWS

Subsidy Removal: President Tinubu Reveals Actual Amount Released to Governors For Palliative

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that his administration only released N2 billion from the N5 billion promised to each of the 36 states for palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

According to The Nation, the N2bn released was to mitigate the sharp increase in inflation if the N5bn had been released.

President Tinubu disclosed this on Friday, September 1, through his minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, who gave his maiden press briefing in Abuja.

According to Edun, the Tinubu administration was mindful of the consequences that followed his action, so it opted to stagger the release of the palliative funds.

He further disclosed that the funds came from “a blend of grants to and borrowing by the state governments”.

According to the minister: “The president is going to deliver a better life to Nigerians by encouraging investment that increases productivity that grows the economy, thereby creating jobs and reducing poverty”.

The federal government had On Thursday, August 17, announced the N5bn palliative to each of the 36 states in Nigeria and 180 trucks of rice as part of its move to cushion the effect of removing the fuel subsidy.

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum made this announcement on Thursday during an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja.

Zulum after the statutory meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima also said that the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja will also receive N5bn as palliative.

Yidiat90 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: I Pity Tinubu Because This Is Happening At The Time He Is Chairman Of ECOWAS -Chief Chekwas Okorie

2 mins ago

The Only String Holding PDP Together Is The Hope That Atiku May be Asked To Go For A Rerun’ -Fayose

4 mins ago

Gov Eno urges Nigerians to embrace farming as solution to subsidy removal

8 mins ago

The Idea That What Happened In Gabon Is An Overthrow Of Democracy Is Unacceptable To Me’ -Odinkalu

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button