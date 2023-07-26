Subsidy removal: NLC threatens strike, gives FG seven-day ultimatum

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stern warning to the federal government, demanding the reversal of what they deem “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies. These policies include the recent hike in the price of petrol and increased public school fees. The NLC expressed frustration over the recent increase in petrol prices, with rates reaching N617 per litre in Abuja and N565 per litre in Lagos.

In a communique released after its central working committee (CWC) meeting, the NLC threatened to launch an indefinite strike starting from August 2, 2023, if their demands are not met. The union accused the government of treating Nigerians as “slaves” and disregarding the consequences of their actions on citizens.

The NLC demanded the immediate reversal of the recent PMS price hike, public school fee increase, release of withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers for eight months, and the inauguration of the presidential steering committee, as agreed in earlier dialogues.

To exert further pressure, the NLC plans to organize mass protest rallies across the nation, expressing their outrage against the government’s inhumane actions and policies.

The NLC’s ultimatum gives the government seven days to comply with their demands, or they will proceed with their nation-wide action to protest the alleged anti-poor and anti-workers policies of the government.

source: thecable

