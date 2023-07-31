Subsidy Removal: Lagos reduces transportation costs by 50%

To allete the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, the Lagos State Government has implemented a substantial reduction in transportation costs for all state-owned transport systems.

Additionally, the government has made a promise to provide food supplies to the vulnerable population in the state.

According to Punch, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasized during a press conference that these measures are intended to lessen the hardships faced by citizens due to subsidy removal.

The transportation cost reduction, initiated by the government, will be applied starting Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Furthermore, the informal transportation sector, specifically the yellow buses, has also agreed to reduce their charges by 25 percent.

The Governor stated that after extensive discussions with stakeholders from both the formal and informal transportation sectors, a mutually agreeable solution has been reached.

Commuters traveling on routes served by LAMATA and high-capacity buses will receive a 50 percent discount on fares.

Furthermore, yellow bus operators will provide a 25 percent reduction in fares. To facilitate the ease of commuting for state civil service workers, the government has procured additional staff buses.

RelationshipUpdate (

)