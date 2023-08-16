Subsidy Removal: In 2012, Some Leaders Were In Ikeja Feeding Those Demonstrating Against GEJ – Edwin Clark

As the nation continues to groan under the harsh economic effects occasioned by the removal fuel of subsidies in the country, Elder Statesman, and leader of the Ijaw Nation, Pa Edwin Clark has gone down memory lane to explain how some leaders in the country sponsored protests in Lagos shortly after the Goodluck Jonathan administration took the decision to scrap subsidy payments on petrol.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Tuesday night, Clark alleged that at the time, some influential persons who are now members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took it upon themselves to bring down Jonathan’s government because of his move to deregulate the downstream sector, adding that subsidy removal was also one of the main points that was used to campaign against him in the run-up to the 2015 presidential elections.

He said; “I remember in 2012 when President Jonathan removed the subsidy, there was a cry for his government to be pulled down. Some Nigerian leaders, particularly those that are now in the APC, gathered everyday in Ikeja where they were feeding the demonstrators kicking against Jonathan and what he had done. The protests were so much that President Jonathan was forced to review what he had done.

Then it (subsidy removal) was one of the principal areas of campaign against Jonathan by the APC in 2015 general election. They said subsidy was scam. But then, we were surprised when the new government under Buhari, continued to operate in the same area of subsidy.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 5:29).

