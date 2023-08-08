NEWS

Subsidy Removal: Governor Seyi Makinde Constitutes 15-Man Committee.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has created a 15-man committee to ameliorate the effect of removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed the constitution of the committee on monday, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The Governor disclosed that he established the committee for the sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER).

He said the committee is meant to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy and the resultant economic difficulties on citizens of the State.

According to Daily Post the committee is headed by The governor’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Sefun Ogunwuyi, while Professor Musibau Babatunde, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning will serve as the secretary of the committee.

According to the statement, other members of the committee are: Mr Akinola Ojo, Commissioner for finance; Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development; Mr Segun Olayiwola, commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Prince Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, Special Adviser, Labour Matters.

