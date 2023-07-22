Subsidy Removal: Giving State Governors More Money Is Like Robbing Peter To Pay Paul – Sam Amadi

Renowned lawyer and economic analyst, Dr. Sam Amadi, has criticized the Tinubu administration in Nigeria for exacerbating the hardship faced by Nigerians due to the exorbitant cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as fuel. He pointed out that the government is not only burdening ordinary citizens with the soaring fuel prices but also accused them of deceiving the public by removing fuel subsidies and diverting the funds to state governors and their respective states.

Recently, the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disclosed that a total of N907.5 billion had been distributed among the federal, state, and local governments as revenue for the month of June. This amount represented a significant increase of N120.893 billion compared to the previous month, which was attributed to the removal of fuel subsidies.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation, Amadi took to Twitter to voice his concerns, stating that the government was essentially taking money from the ordinary Nigerian citizens through the removal of fuel subsidies while using the same funds to benefit state governors. This move has further burdened the already struggling citizens who are grappling with the economic difficulties caused by the rising fuel prices.

He wrote; “Nigerians make superficial analysis. People are rejoicing that FAAC allocation has grown bigger after removal of subsidy.

Now, people will pay more so that state governors will have more money. Robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

The decision to remove fuel subsidies and redirect the funds to state governors has sparked widespread criticism, as it appears to disproportionately affect the average citizens while empowering the political elite. Many Nigerians continue to suffer from the impact of the fuel price hike, facing challenges in meeting their daily needs and grappling with the overall hardship in the country’s economic landscape.

Amadi’s condemnation highlights the growing frustration and dissatisfaction among Nigerians regarding the government’s handling of the fuel subsidy issue. It also draws attention to the need for transparent and equitable economic policies that consider the welfare of the general population and address their grievances regarding the rising cost of living.

SOURCE: Official Twitter Page of Sam Amadi

