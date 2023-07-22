Subsidy Removal: Be Sensitive, Reduce Long Convoys – Soludo Tells Govs

Charles Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State has urged his colleagues to reduce their convey and be sensitive to the plight of Nigerians aimid the economic challenges caused by subsidy removal.

Soludo said that having long convoys while citizens are enduring hardships would be insensitive. He urged state governors to make sacrifices for the well-being of their people, saying that there is need for state governors to change the way they operate, including the cost of running the state.

The governor also said that it is very important to adopt a more considerate and mindful approach to governance during difficult times.

Soludu said, “The state governors need to be sensitive and reduce long convoys. We must not lead in everything, including the cost of running the state in the same manner as before. For example, there are state governors who travel with extensive convoys of 20 or more vehicles, all requiring fueling and more expenses.”

Source: Dailypost.

Kindly share this article and follow this news channel for more updates.

Cris (

)