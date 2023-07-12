Subsidy: Reactions As Ex-Edo Gov., Igbinedion Says Palliatives Will Put Smiles On Nigerians’ Faces

According to PUNCH, former Edo State Governor and Chairman of the ‘Class of 1999 Governors’, Lucky Igbinedion, appealed to Nigerians on Wednesday in Abuja to be patient with the President Tinubu-led administration, saying palliatives are being implemented to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Mr. Igbinedion stated this while speaking with State House Correspondents shortly after the former governors met Tinubu in the State House’s Council Chamber in Abuja.

Tinubu’s meeting with the former governors elected at the start of the fourth republic on Wednesday lasted slightly more than an hour.

Igbinedion stated that the past governors were at the State House to express their support for the new administration.

He said, “Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a founding member of the current Fourth Republic. As you are all aware, each of us has been a governor from 1999 to the present.

“We came to congratulate Mr. President and to thank him for appointing one of us as Secretary of State.

“We came to assure him that he has our full support and prayers for the bold steps he has begun to take, for his initiatives, and also to let him know that this is beyond party politics; we’re now talking about Project Nigeria, so all hands must be on deck to give Mr. President the necessary support and encouragement to foster a better nation.

“Nigerians should wait patiently and believe in him that he will come up with palliatives that will put a smile on the faces of all of us in Nigeria.”

A Twitter user identified as Joseph Aseda said, “We need no palliative. Just balance things! Reduce import by local substitution, increase local production, start with food, and make export easier than ABC so Adamu or Iya Segun with a cottage factory in the village can export to China.”

Learner said, “We don’t need palliatives; we want a good economy. We want inflation to go down. We want licences for more refineries, electric generation plants, etc.”

