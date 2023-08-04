Subsidy: Port Harcourt Refinery Will Resume Work By December, Tinubu Assures Labour Leaders

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have received assurances from President Bola Tinubu that the Port Harcourt refinery will start operating by December.

According to Leadership , the president made this announcement during a meeting with the labour unions on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Aso Rock, Abuja.

A few hours prior to this meeting, the Senate had pleaded with the labour unions to attack them but refrain from killing them and demanded a seven- day timeframe to address their requests.

On Wednesday, organised labour began rallies across the States of the nation in opposition to the elimination of the petrol subsidy without sufficient palliative measures.

Tinubu pledged to evaluate the pay for Nigerian employees immediately, according to a statement signed by the leaders of the NLC and TUC, Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo.

It is important to let Nigerians know that President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Tinubu’ s call for a private meeting with the NLC and TUC leadership highlights how successful the protest has been.

” The engagement was fruitful since significant progress was made on the topics that slowed down the work of the Presidential Committee on Subsidy Removal and required the protest, namely.

” He promised to immediately restructure the engagement framework in accordance with the suggestions of the Labour leaders. He promised to make sure an agreement was quickly achieved on the wage award for Nigerian workers”.

The union added that Tinubu ‘ put forth a certainty that the Port Harcourt refinery will start production by December this year while pledging to disclose a practical path to the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) alternative next week’ .

As they awaited the reaction of the Government through the National Assembly, as was pledged by their representatives during the demonstration, the Labour unions also urged vigilance on the part of all workers and the public to safeguard the country and its decisions.

They further advised all Nigerian employees to return to the courts on the days that the courts were sitting, wherever they may be in the country to hear the contempt cases.

Source: Leadership

