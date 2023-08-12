Subsidy: Palliatives Not For APC Members Alone – Governor Buni Warns Committee

Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, said that the ongoing distribution of palliatives in the state is not just for APC members along but for all citizens of the state. Buni made the statement during the distribution of assorted food items to 3,000 vulnerable households in Damagum, the headquarter of the Fune local government area, as reported by Dailypost.

Governor Buni explained that to ensure equity and fairness, the state committee includes representatives from opposition parties, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

Others are the Civil Society Groups, (CSG), Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE), as well as representatives of people living with disabilities among others.

The Governor stated that the motive behind the distribution of the palliatives was to cushion the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said, “The removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not meant to hurt people but to place Nigeria in a better position for sustainable economic growth and development.”

