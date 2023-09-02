Subsidy Palliative: Sharing food to people will stop the problem of hunger for a day or week- Shehu Sani

In a statement on Saturday through his Twitter handle, former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani emphasized the importance of addressing hunger through sustainable means rather than short-term solutions. Sani pointed out that while government food distribution can provide temporary relief, it only alletes hunger for a limited period of a day or week.

Senator Sani argued that a more effective approach would be for the government to invest in agriculture and support farmers. By doing so, he believes that hunger can be significantly reduced for years to come.

Senator Sani’s reaction is coming following the approval of subsidy palliatives for the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory. All the states were given 5 billion naira each, and bags of rice to share.

Senator Sani wrote, “If the Government buys food and share it to the people,it will stop the problem of hunger for a day or week and have to buy again.If the Government invest in Agriculture and the farmer,it will solve the problem of hunger for years.”

