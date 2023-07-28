Subsidy: Labour Leaders Walk Out Of Aso Rock Meeting, Accuse FG Of Deceit

The organised labour, on Friday, walked out of a scheduled meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on subsidy palliatives at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), had led his delegation to the Chief of Staff’s office, venue of the meeting, but were soon on their way out of the villa.

The Steering Committee met with the government delegation on Wednesday, and the two parties agreed to reassemble on Friday to hear from the three subcommittees formed to investigate various demands.

The government formed the committee to devise palliatives to mitigate the impact of the elimination of fuel subsidies on workers.

However, the meeting could not begin because there was no quorum, according to several members of the Steering Committee.

The labour union accused the federal administration of deceiving Nigerians by holding the meetings.

A meeting source verified that three subcommittees, Mass Transit, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Cash Transfer, were meant to be present to advise the Steering Committee on the mechanisms put in place to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy reduction on workers.

However, unions stated that government officials who serve on subcommittees were nowhere to be found.

“They are not prepared for the meeting,” said a member of the Steering Committee from labour who spoke on the condition of anonymity. That is correct. The government representatives insisted on holding the meeting despite the lack of a quorum.

“They are deceiving Nigerians by using cover.” There were supposed to be three subcommittees to inform us, the steering committee, on public transit, CNG, and cash transfer, but the government was not prepared for the meeting. According to Daily trust.

“They made excuses in their opening remarks and wanted the meeting to continue, but there was no quorum.” We are a people who operate on a process-based basis. So, what happens when there isn’t a quorum in a meeting? Due to a lack of quorum, you will adjourn.

“There was no one available to meet with.” They are kidnapping our youngsters since the Chief of Staff was not present.”

However, it was learned that the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, had earlier waited for the labour delegation at his Conference Hall with other members of the team.

He later left the Villa to attend to other official duties as the rest of the government team waited for the organised workforce to arrive.

The National Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) were alleged to have been held up for clearance at the State House entrance gate, also known as the Mopol gate.

According to reports, the names of the labour delegation were not delivered to the gate for approval, causing them to be late for the meeting.

According to one of the labour delegation’s leaders, “we were detained at the gate.”

The bungled conference would have been the fourth in a series of sessions held since the withdrawal of fuel subsidies.

It was a continuation of previous sessions concerning the initial rise of the petroleum pump price to N520 per litre.

The organised labour movement has already planned a statewide rally on August 2 to urge their demands for the elimination of petroleum subsidies. According to Daily trust.

The steering group convened its last meeting last Wednesday, but government representatives were unable to persuade union leaders to abandon their plan for action.

Khadybby (

)