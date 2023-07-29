Subsidy: I’d Have Knelt Down To Beg Gov. Yuguda To Introduce Me To His Repentant Friend – Peter Obi

During the Twitter conversation, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, expressed his readiness to approach Governor Yuguda to meet a repentant friend involved in profiting from subsidies. He emphasized the importance of tackling the subsidy issue and maintaining transparency in governance, drawing a parallel to President Tinubu’s stance on removing subsidies.

On Saturday, during a Twitter exchange, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, expressed his willingness to humbly request Governor Yuguda to introduce him to a repentant friend. This friend had confided in him, admitting that he was tired of making money from subsidies. Peter Obi explained that if given the opportunity, he would have joined forces with his friend to combat the issue, as the friend had now turned away from such practices.

According to him, “Subsidy, I said it was a criminal set up, and I thank Governor Isa Yuguda, who came out recently to say that somebody, a friend of his, came to him and said he’s tired of making money from this. My dear people, do you know what it means for somebody to say, I don’t want to continue with this style of making money, that this subsidy is a crime, and we must stop this crime? I think if I were in government, I would have invited Isa and kneeled down to beg him to introduce this fellow to me because I need him as a friend, having repented to help me in dealing with this. It is this criminal component of it; if you look at that tweet, first I was able to show that the quantity they say we consume is too much for what we’re supposed to consume.”

Furthermore, Peter Obi stated that, like President Tinubu, he would have eliminated subsidies, but with a commitment to maintaining a transparent government. According to him, subsidies are a criminal practice that necessitates immediate government action in the best interest of the people.

Video credit: Twitter (0:13)

Graciouswriter (

)