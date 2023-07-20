Subsidy/Hike Price: We’re not seeing voices like Wole Soyinka; Falana coming to condemn- Abdullah Ibrahim

Abdullah Ibrahim, Deputy national publicity secretary, PDP, said that it is sad that Nigerians are not seeing voices like Professor Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana, coming out to condemn the increase in fuel price as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

Abdullahi Ibrahim made the statement in an interview with Arise during the night program, when he was reacting to the hike in fuel price, and they asked him that, what should palliative be like, should it be for everybody?

Abdullahi Ibrahim earlier on the program decries the hike in fuel price, saying that the unplanned removal of fuel subsidy removal is what’s causing fuel hike price.

However, he said that palliative should be for all Nigerians, and should have been majorly on the transport system. He said the major challenge that Nigerians have been facing since the removal of subsidy is majorly on transportation because everything revolves around it.

“It is just unfortunate, there should have been a period of 6months within which this problem would have been studied and measures will be put in place. And it is sad that at this point, we are not seeing civil society coming out the way we saw them in 2012 against the PDP, we are not seeing voices like Wole Soyinka, El-Rufai on the street and we are not seeing Femi Falana coming to condemn.” He said it is sad and one will wonder if there is a double standard.

Check 7:50secs of the video

