Subsidy: Gov. Fubara Flag-Off Free Transport Scheme In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has flagged off a free transport scheme to ease the challenges faced by residents due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking during Tuesday’s flag-off at the Rivers State Transport Company Complex in Port Harcourt, Fubara, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, said the government was aware of the effect that the removal of fuel subsidy is having on the people.

He said this necessitated the decision to initiate the intervention.

The commissioner noted that the introduction of the Free Transport Scheme was in line with the social contract his administration has with the Rivers people.

He charged the operators of the buses to be committed and show due diligence to duties while calling on the public who are the end users of the free transport intervention scheme to see it as a gift and treasure it.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Transport, Jacobson Nbina commended the governor for his kind gesture.

Nbina revealed that the buses are designated to ply various routes and will carry people free of charge.

Also, he corrected the notion that the vehicles will only convey civil servants.