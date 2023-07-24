Subsidy/Fuel hike: It’s a miracle surviving Nigeria at a time like this – Lemmy Ughegbe

Lemmy Ughegbe, a Nigerian journalist, said that with the situation of the country, it is a miracle surviving Nigeria at a time like this.

Lemmy Ughegbe made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was asked to react to the Afenifere, ECN, Middle Belt Forum, and others lament that life is very unbearable.

Lemmy Ughegbe said that what the Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and others are saying that life is unbearable, is them stating the obvious and also a statement of understatement. He said with all that is happening now (effect of fuel subsidy removal, hike in fuel price)

“It is a miracle surviving Nigeria at a time like this.”

Lemmy said that before Asiwaju Bola Tinubu took over the power as President, NBS had come out to say 143 million Nigerians are living in multidimensional poverty. He said since Tinubu became President with his policies, especially the announcement of subsidy going and fuel becoming 537 naira at first instance and now 617 naira, many people have slipped into the net of multidimensionally poor category.

“People can hardly feed, people are losing hope in the country Nigeria. Hope is what keeps people alive but there is so much despondency.

Watch video (check 1:15:10)

